Is a massive shift in workplace culture on the horizon? It may be in Maryland!

We're talking 4-day work weeks! This is has been a growing topic of discussion in recent years, and it seems to be picking up steam with serious consideration.

Excited black woman feel euphoric reading god news online Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Maryland lawmakers have just introduced a bill to encourage public and private employers to experiment with a 4-day work schedule. If passed, the program would being as early as July 2023 and run through 2028, according to Washingtonian.

Sounds great, right? But has it been done before? Yes. With amazing results!

Satisfied with work done Getty Images loading...

According to BusinessInsider.com, an experimental real-world study conducted by the group 4 Day Week Global was done across 33 companies in 6 different countries over the course of 6 months. In that 6 months, the companies ran on a 4-day work week schedule, with employees' hours being reduced to 32 hours a week, with the same salary and benefits!

You would think that productivity would be down, right? Wrong.

The companies reported increased revenue, and an improvement of employee health and well-being. More time for hobbies and to spend with loved ones! It also resulted in a positive impact on the environment.

Happy couple walking and talking in the countryside Getty Images loading...

When the trial was over, the companies reported almost no downsides in the final survey. In fact, "none of the 27 companies that filled out a final survey for participants said they had any plans to return to a five-day week."

So why are Maryland lawmakers proposing a bill to give the 4-day work week a try?

Why not??

“It’s good for workers, and I think it’s good all the way around for employers. I think having a more productive and happier workforce, you probably can’t even put a price on that,” said a Maryland representative and co-sponsor of the bill, according to NBC Washington.

So what do you think? Has the 5-day work week model become antiquated? Should New Jersey legislators explore the same thing? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.