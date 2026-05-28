It was a big night for one person in the Bucks County area last night. That’s because that person just won an impressive $3.1 million jackpot from the Pennsylvania lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Hits For Massive Prize

A ticket for the Pennsylvania’s Match 6 Lotto game hit for a staggering $3.1 million Wednesday night (May 28). The ticket was sold at the Lucky 7 Deli on New Falls Road in Bristol Township. The announcement was made earlier today from Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Lucky 7 Lottery Winner Google Maps loading...

The winner of the ticket had not publicly come forward yet when today’s announcement was made. They have one year to claim their prize.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers last night. Those numbers were: 7-15-17-29-40-48.

The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Other Match 6 Tickets Hit Prizes

Other Match 6 tickets hit for smaller prizes across the state of Pennsylvania. In fact, lottery officials confirm that more than 73,500 other tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

“Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time,” according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Match 6 Drawings Are Held Nightly

The Pennsylvania Lottery's Match 6 Lotto drawings are held every night at 6:59 p.m. Ticket sales cut off at 6:57 p.m.

“After winning the lottery the first step is completing the back of your ticket, including your name, address, phone number and signature,” the Pennsylvania lottery reminds players. That’s because each lottery ticket is legally owned by whomever possesses it, at least until it is signed.