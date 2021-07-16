Too close for comfort? Maybe. A 1,400-pound great white named Breton apparently enjoys the waters of the Jersey Shore. He got a taste of South Jersey when spotted in the Cape May area on Monday. He has moved north to our neck of the woods.

OCEARCH / R. Snow

The OCEARCH Shark Tracker pinged the 13 ft. shark only 3 miles off the coast of Brick Friday morning at 7:36 AM. Breton was just east of the Mantoloking Bridge according to the map.

OCEARCH

This great white has had quite the journey as you can see. Breton was first tagged by OCEARCH in Nova Scotia last year. The name Breton comes from Cape Breton where he was tagged.

I know what you may be thinking. "Matt, it's the ocean. Sharks live in the ocean. Why is this a shock?"

It's not. I'm not ringing the alarm bells. But isn't it fascinating that a 1,400-pound creature was a mere 3 miles off the coast?

While Shark Week is entertaining, it often escalates the fear of sharks. There are important facts everyone should keep in mind.

Are sharks harmless to humans?

For the most part, yes. Many of the over 400 species are smaller than most humans. In fact, sharks have natural instincts to avoid people.

Do sharks prey on humans?

Not intentionally. Seals and tuna are tops on the menu for sharks. Interestingly, sharks will usually never try to feed on an animal bigger than they are. Again, most sharks are smaller than humans.

Photo by Marcelo Cidrack on Unsplash

What are the odds of being killed by a shark?

1 in 3.7 million. You have a better shot at hitting the lottery. Shark attacks or bites happen more but are still extremely rare.

Wow, I went this entire article without saying "we going to need a bigger boat." Dangit.

