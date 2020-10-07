McDonald’s is Adding Three New Items to their Menu

Your response to the spicy chicken nuggets, this summer, has got McDonald's excited to sweeten things up for our Fall mornings.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 28th, you may need to plan a McDonald's drive-thru run, on the way to work.

McDonald’s just announced they're going to be expanding the McCafé Bakery lineup, for the first time in over eight years, with three new offerings. It all kicks off on the the 28th.

Apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls, are coming to add more joy to our mornings.

Add a little vanilla McCafe coffee and I'm set.

Whatever happened to the southern-style chicken biscuit? Was I the only one eating them?

[H/T WGN TV]