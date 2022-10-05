It's finally happening. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, on Business Route 1 in Lawrence Township, is about to be bigger and even better than they are now (is it possible for them to be any better?).

In just a few weeks father and sons team, Rich, Joe and Jeff Weintraub will be opening their brand new Meatheadz location and they can't wait to show it off.

The cheesesteak hot spot is moving to the Lawrence Shopping Center (about 3 minutes from where they are now) on Brunswick Pike. The Grand Re-Opening will be Tuesday, November 1st AND they're introducing a new cheesesteak challenge. Keep reading for more on that.

Meatheadz will be closed from Monday, October 24th through October 31st to pack up, move and get ready to welcome you at their new spot.

They're in unit #39 (across from Burlington Coat Factory, near City Electric and Heavenly Hounds Dog Training).

So, what's going to be so great about this new place? EVERYTHING.

Meatheadz Cheesesteaks Meatheadz Cheesesteaks loading...

There will be plenty of room for you, your family and friends in the new indoor dining area, something their current place lacks. You'll love eating inside in the colder months and the summer months. Obviously, there will be heat and air conditioning.

Plus, a big outdoor eating area next to the new location is in the works.

The Weintraubs have installed a new, massive grill to keep up with the demand for their incredible cheesesteaks.

Look at this baby. Joe told me he cannot wait to cook for you on this beauty.

Meatheadz Meatheadz loading...

There will be a party room available to reserve for your special occasions or just getting a bunch of friends together to watch a game...there will be a big tv in there. Fun.

Joe hinted that they're testing some new menu items for the new location. Pork and broccoli rabe may be added soon, just saying. Lol. Also being tested is a Tornado Potato, sort of like a fried potato on a stick...I'm not doing it justice. Lol.

Now, let's talk this new cheesesteak challenge. It's called the 5 Pound Cheesesteak Challenge. Wow.

Get our free mobile app

It's kind of self explanatory. Could you eat a 5 pound cheesesteak? I'd like to try. Lol.

You'll sit on their royalty throne and go to town. See how much you can eat and your name will either go on the Wall of Fame or the Wall of Shame. Lol.

You must reserve your spot to take the challenge, be 18 or older and sign a waiver.

I hope I'm there when someone is trying this...I want to see it.

I'm so excited to check out the new Meatheadz location at the Lawrence Shopping Center...I know you are too.

Best wishes to Joe, Jeff & Rich. It's going to be amazing.

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county.