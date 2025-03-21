Urban Air Adventure Park has finally set a Grand Opening date in Lawrence, NJ.

This is especially great news because it's been delayed several times, keeping locals anxiously waiting to jump around and have some fun.

Urban Air Adventure Park is in Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike

It's in the Lawrence Shopping Center (on Brunswick Pike) where Staples used to be.

The opening day announcement was made on social media this morning (Friday, March 21).

Urban Air Adventure Park in Lawrence Township Opens March 29

The Facebook post announces, "IT'S OFFICIAL! Urban Air Lawrence Township is opening Saturday, March 29th at 10AM!"

The first 50 people in line get free socks and a free ICEE

The first 50 people in line at 10am will get a free pair of Urban Air socks and a free ICEE.

A previous post read, "We are so excited to finally open our doors to the public and are ready to offer fun and active play for the community. We will also be offering fundraising events for schools and clubs, day camp solutions for the summer, larger group events, as well as team-building opportunities. Get ready to Let ‘em Fly!!!"

Your kids will love this place.

Urban Air Adventure Park has so many cool things to do. There are trampolines, a Warrior Course, a Tubes Playground, Battle Beam, Drop Zone, Pro Zone, Climbing Walls, Sky Rider, Ropes Course, Leap of Faith, Spin Zone, Flip Zone, and Laser Tag.

Wow...that's a lot to choose from.

You can have your child's birthday party at Urban Air Lawrence Township

This seems like the perfect place to have your child's next birthday party. For more information about having a party at Urban Air, email events@urbanairlawrencetownship.com.

Daily tickets, as well as memberships, are available to purchase.

The hours will be Monday - Thursday, 4pm - 8pm, Fridays 4pm - 10pm, Saturdays 10am - 10pm, and Sundays 10am - 8pm.

Get ready to have some big time fun!

For more information, click here.

Urban Air Adventure Park is located in Lawrence Shopping Center, 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ.

