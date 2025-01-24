There's finally some life in the old Dollar Tree location on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.

The building's been vacant for years since Dollar Tree moved across the street into a bigger space in the Lawrence Shopping Center (it's near Lidl).

The Lawrence Shopping Center has many new tenants

The Lawrence Shopping Center has been revitalized recently with many new tenants moving in over the past few years, and more on the way.

Google Google loading...

Discount grocer, Lidl, AutoZone, Meatheadz, Jersey Mikes, Flavor of Poland, Starbucks, Five Below, Ollie's, Plato's Closet, Karate Fit USA, National Pools & Spas are just a few of the new places to shop, eat, and drink.

Urban Air Trampoline Park Opening Soon in Lawrence Shopping Center

Urban Air should be opening very soon. The trampoline park has been delayed due to township inspections.

I had hoped the old Dollar Tree just wouldn't sit empty for much longer, and it finally will be opening again.

Get our free mobile app

As I was driving by the other day a work crew was putting up signage for the new shop coming soon to that space.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Advance Auto Parts coming to old Dollar Tree location in Lawrence Township

It's Advance Auto Parts.

This isn't a new name to the area with other New Jersey locations in West Windsor, Ewing, Hamilton, and East Windsor.

There are also close by Bucks County, PA locations in Morrisville, Langhorne, Fairless Hills, and Levittown.

Advance Auto Parts seems to be a popular place for car and truck owners as you can get everything you need there.

I took a glance at its website and it showed available products like brake pads, oil filters, batteries, rotors, wiper blades, and so much more.

READ MORE: Five Mercer County bagel shops made NJ's Best Bagels list

Although, not a place I get excited about, my husband sure was as he saw the sign going up.

I'm just happy it's one less vacant space in the area.