Did you notice a change in the Lawrence Shopping Center?

The strip mall on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ said goodbye to one of its entertainment venues and is welcoming another.

Bury the Hatchet (the ax throwing place) has closed its doors.

What a bummer. I've spent some fun nights with family and friends there.

I got better and better each time I visited...and even got a bullseye...once.

To find another Bury the Hatchet location near you, click here.

Don't worry though, there's more fun coming to that space in the revitalized shopping center.

Endless 18 Indoor Gold Simulator is moving in. The renovation has already started.

Have you heard of it?

It looks like so much fun.

There isn't much information available yet except it will use Trackman Technology.

I can imagine there will be golf bays set up and you'll be looking at a screen, swinging a club, and seeing where your golf ball lands, virtually.

This will be great for golfers who still want to play in the bad or cold weather.

It sounds like a great date night too. Nothing wrong with a little competition on a date. Ha ha.

I'm not sure if you'll be able to bring your own food and drinks, like Bury the Hatchet.

The new home of Endless 18 Golf Simulator is 2495 Brunswick Pike (Lawrence Shopping Center) in Lawrence Township, NJ.

It's supposed to be opening in September.

I'll let you know as soon as I find out any grand opening information.

I'm not too bad at golf. I can't wait to visit.

