The Weeknd Calls Out the Grammys, Allegedly Given Ultimatum Between Awards Show and Super Bowl

The Weeknd is waging war against the Grammys.

On Tuesday night (Nov. 24), Abel posted a message on Instagram putting the awards show on blast. "The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote, "You owe me, my fans and the industry the transparency."

This came just moments after TMZ published a report yesterday claiming that the singer was given an ultimatum between performing at the Grammys or the Super Bowl Half-Time show.

Supposedly, The Weeknd's team had worked out a long-discussed agreement that allowed him to perform at both events, but the discussions had worn the Grammys team thin. This may have caused him to lose any potential nominations he may have received otherwise.

The Weeknd's After Hours is currently the third highest-selling album of 2020, behind Lil Baby's My Turn and Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He didn't receive a single Grammy nomination this year, which was revealed earlier today.

Lil Baby received two nods for his protest record, "The Bigger Picture," for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Pop was also nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Dior." Travis Scott snagged a Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination for "Highest in the Room."

Quality Control Records co-founder Pierre "Pee" Thomas, the label Baby is signed to, called out the Grammys as well for not nominating the Atlanta rapper for Album of the Year. "Somethings don’t make sense to me but you just have to be grateful in life. Keep going. #GRAMMYs," Pee wrote. He added, "Whoever making the decisions at the Grammys “You all disconnected like a mf” you don’t speak for our culture. Congrats to all the nominees. #MyTurnAlbumOfTheYear."

Nicki Minaj shared her thoughts on the awards show as well. "Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."

Last year, Tyler, The Creator called out the Grammys for their selection process following his win for Best Rap Album for Igor.