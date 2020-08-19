Megan Thee Stallion Shows Gunshot Wound, Releases New Statement

Megan Thee Stallion has been offering bits and pieces of what went down when she was shot just before Tory Lanez's arrest for a gun charge last month. This afternoon, she shared a photo of the aftermath.

On Wednesday (Aug. 19), Megan Thee Stallion shared the first image of her gunshot wound and confirmed she was shot in the back of her feet. In the Instagram caption, Meg details the altercation that took place on July 12.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the shit YALL make up," the Houston native wrote. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?."

She then addresses those people who have be spreading negativity regarding her condition and recovery following the shooting incident.

"Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad?," she continued. "Why y'all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1... I usually don't address internet bullshit but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well! Sorry, I'm not as sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION."

Although Megan has addressed the incident on numerous occasions, it is still unclear what led up to the shooting itself. Last month, after Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm while in an SUV with Megan and another woman in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old rhymer later came forward and revealed she had been shot. Thereafter, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Tory has remained silent since news of the shooting broke and according to his team, he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Florida.

Despite the unfortunate series of events, Megan is celebrating her recovery and a recent No. 1 record with Cardi B for their collab "Wap."