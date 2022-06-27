Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist at 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards has crowned Megan Thee Stallion as this year’s Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

The 22nd annual BET Awards went down Sunday night (June 26), live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hot Girl Meg was honored as the best woman in rap, over other nominees Cardi B, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Latto and Nicki Minaj. Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop artist at last year’s ceremony as well.

In the last 12 months, Megan Thee Stallion has seen her stock rise. She released the mixtape Something for the Hotties last October, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also released the hit single "Thot Shit," and was also featured on tracks with Maroon 5, DJ Khaled, Dua Lipa and more.

This year, Doja Cat led all artists for the most 2022 BET Awards nominations with six including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Planet Her, Video of the Year for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, Best Collaboration for "Kiss Me More" and BET Her for "Woman." Drake and Ari Lennox were next with four apiece.

Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the awards show for the second year in a row. The annual ceremony featured performances from Chance The Rapper, Roddy Ricch, Lizzo, Latto, Joey Bada$$, 2022 XXL Freshman Doechii and others.

Diddy was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was honored with a musical montage that featured former artists Jodeci, Mary J Blige and The LOX, plus Busta Rhymes, Lil' Kim and more. Queen Latifah earned the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.