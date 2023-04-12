There's a new ice cream shop coming to downtown Lawrenceville this summer and chances are you already know the owner.

The Melba Ice Creamery will be opening in June in the old location of the Purple Cow, a local favorite for the last 10 years or so on Main Street.

The owner is Joanne Canady-Brown. Sound familiar? She's also the owner of the crazy popular bakery in Lawrenceville, The Gingered Peach.

The new logo for Melba Ice Creamery features a cow named Melba. Did you notice the subtle shape of New Jersey hidden within the logo? Very clever.

While Purple Cow customers were sad to hear of its closing in late 2022 (the owners, Cindy and Tom, were retiring), they quickly became excited to hear that The Gingered Peach team was taking over and keeping a Lawrenceville feel.

In December, a social media post from The Gingered Peach said, "We are proud to announce that in summer 2023, the team at The Gingered Peach will be bringing you the same ice cream you know and love from Purple Cow with a peachy twist." Peachy twist, get it? Peach melba, get it? Melba is a cow. Get it? I love it all the tie-ins.

I'm thinking it will still have the classic ice cream shop vibe. I can't wait to see what The Gingered Peach team does with it, it will no doubt be awesome.

I'm secretly hoping the Purple Cow ice cream flavor (black raspberry with chocolate chips) will still be available. Fingers crossed.

I'll let you know when I find out grand opening information.

