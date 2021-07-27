Mercer 4-H Fair this Saturday & Sunday

Mercer County just announced that it's annual 4-H Fair will take place this Saturday (July 31st) from 10am- 8pm & this Sunday (August 1st) from 10am- 4pm.

The 4-H fair will take place at Howell Living History Farm in Hopewell Township New Jersey and will feature lots of fun for the entire family. Admission and parking are free to this event and there is so much to do. There will hayrides, animal shows, exhibits, homemade ice cream and more.

Exhibits will be from 4-H members, but there are still spots open for others. If you're interested in submitting any projects, like arts and crafts, photography and more, Altaira Bejgrowicz at the Mercer County 4-H Office can help. She can be reached at 609-989-6830 or bejgrowicz@njaes.rutgers.edu.

You can click here to see the entire two day schedule of events that will be taking place. You can also get more info about the 4-H Fair as well here.

Being that parking and admission is free, Rutgers Against Hunger would like you to bring a non-perishable food donation. I think it's pretty easy to go through your pantry and see what you can donate.

