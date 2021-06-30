Mercer County BoatHouse Happy Hour Canceled July 1st

Unfortunately, the season opener of Happy Hour at The Boathouse at Mercer County Park has been CANCELED for tomorrow night (Thursday, July 1st), due to the forecasted severe weather in our area.

The Happy Hour season at The Boathouse at Mercer Lake will now begin on Thursday, July 8th. Save the date. My friends already have a group text about it. The theme will be Latin Night. It will be from 5pm - 8:30pm. Bring your friends. It's going to be so much fun with the best views in the area. It's simply beautiful.

Darn...I know you how much you were looking forward to it. I was too. After being canceled all last year, this popular event was just what we needed to warm up for the long holiday weekend. But, safety first.

Don't worry, there are more to come. Happy Hour at The Boathouse at Mercer Lake will be every Thursday night into the early fall.

Admission is always FREE. Go out and enjoy live music, food & drink specials, and you can even take a pontoon boat tour for only $3. IMPORTANT TO NOTE - CASH ONLY. Seating is first come, first served, so you may want to get there early, or if you're like me, seating doesn't matter, because you're mingling all night. Lol.

The only good thing about these impending storms tomorrow is they're supposed to break this heat wave. Yeeesss. Thank God.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located in Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey.

