Looking for something different and fun to do for Halloween?

The Mercer County Park Commission has announced that the Mercer County Ice Skating Rink will host a Halloween -themed ice skating event soon.

The Halloween Ice Skate will take place on Sunday, October 29 from 12pm - 4pm.

Make sure you wear your costume. If you do, your skate rental is free. It's sure to be a good time.

The next day (Monday, October 30th) the skate rink officially opens for the season. It's open to the public 7 days a week until March 10th.

Monday - Thursday, the hours are 10am - 3pm.

Friday, the hours are 10am - 3pm and then again from 7:45pm - 10pm.

Saturday. the hours are 1pm - 3:30pm, 5pm - 7pm and 8pm - 10pm.

Check before you go though, public skate times are subject to change.

Kids and adults, 12-years-old and older cost $10 and $8 for those 11-years-old and younger.

There are birthday party and private party packages available, click here for more information.

Give the Mercer County Ice Skating Rink a try this winter. Bring your family and friends. It's a fun way to stay active in the colder months when you just feel like hibernating in your house. Don't worry if you're not good at skating. There are lots of beginners there, off all ages.

Incase you don't know, the Mercer County Ice Skating Rink is located within Mercer County Park in West Windsor. You can access the park from Hughes Drive or Old Trenton Road. There's a snack bar with tables and a lounge with a fireplace.

It's fun, you'll see.