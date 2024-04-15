This is something you never want to hear. I feel like it's happening more and more these days.

Hamilton man accused of stealing money from Hightstown youth football program

A Hamilton man has been accused of stealing money from a Hightstown football and cheerleading program, according to NJ.com

Luis O. Albino, 39, of Hamilton (Mercer County) was the president of the Hightstown Rams Youth Football and Cheerleading program in 2022 when it's alleged that he stole $16,000 from the organization.

Unauthorized withdrawals were made by debit card from the program's account

The president of the program now alerted authorities back in December that money from the program's account was missing and there were unauthorized withdrawals via the program's debit card. The program's treasurer was not informed of those transactions.

Authorities allege that there were several withdrawals of $2,000. Police told the media that the withdrawals took place at a Wells Fargo ATM on Alexander Road in West Windsor Township.



Other withdrawals were made in other townships, totaling $16,000 the West Windsor Police told the media when announcing the news.

Police have surveillance video of the transactions linking Albino to the crime.

West Windsor Police Detective Lt. Mark Lee said, "Ultimately, it's about the kids and we understand that. And anytime they're victimized we take that to heart."

Albino charged with third-degree theft

Albino was arrested and charged with third-degree theft. He's due in Mercer County Superior Court this week to face the charges.

The Hightstown Rams Youth Football and Cheer current president said in a statement, "As our organization is mainly funded by fundraising and sponsors, we were shocked and disappointed to learn that this individual was making unauthorized withdrawals from our youth program."

Albino claims he's innocent and told 6ABC that he never used the program's debit card the entire three years he had it. He's cooperating with police.

