A huge celebrity was just spotted in the Mercer County area and you won’t believe who!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was spotted working out at a gym in West Windsor the other day since he has been in the area for some appearances for Wrestlemania.

Ludus Performance Gym is located in West Windsor and The Rock himself stopped by for a workout this week.

Ludus Performance Gym's official Instagram page posted an update about 'The Rock' using their facility to train and how much of an honor it was for him to be there. Joe, a coach at Ludus Performance Gym, posted on socials saying

“When I was informed by his team that they researched my gym and he chose to utilize our facility because he liked what he saw, I was like no way that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, People's Champ, one of the most famous and successful men on the planet researched and was going to walk into my humble garage gym in West Windsor, NJ.... I was thinking it had to be an April Fool's prank” -@coachjoe_ludus via Instagram

The trainer went on to write about how positive his experience was and that he was so thankful 'The Rock' stopped by to work out. Ludus Performance Gym is located at 45 Everett Drive #130 in West Windsor, NJ.

'The Rock' Arrives At Wrestlemania Appearance Almost 2 Hours Late in Philadelphia, PA

‘The Rock’ was in the area for an appearance at an event in Philadelphia yesterday to celebrate the 40th Wrestlemania being in the city this year and fans were not exactly happy with him.

Via reports from WrestlingHealines.com and posts from WWE fans who attended the event on X, he showed up an hour and 45 minutes late to the event and then proceeded to stir up the crowd even more by taking shots at the Eagles.

Wrestlemania XL Press Conference Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and many more were in Las Vegas for the Wrestlemania XL press conference. Gallery Credit: Ace Acosta for 600 ESPN El Paso