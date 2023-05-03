The Mercer County Free Movie Nights are back for summer 2023, according to the Mercer County Park Commission.

Bring your family and friends out Saturday nights in August and September to watch a free movie under the stars. The movies will be shown at different Mercer County Park Commission Facilities.

The fun kicks off Saturday, August 5th at South Riverwalk Park. Vivo is the movie, rated PG.

Saturday, August 12th: DC League of Super Pets rated PG. Festival Grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Saturday, August 19th: Wakanda Forever rated PG-13. Festival Grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Saturday, August 26th: Antman & The Wasp rated PG-13. Cadwalader Park.

Saturday, September 2nd: Puss in Boots rated PG. Festival Grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Saturday, September 9th: Strange World rated PG. Rosedale Park.

Saturday, September 16th: Ghostbusters rated PG-13. This is a special drive-in movie event and Grandparents Grove.

Saturday, September 24th: Jumanji the Next Level rated PG-13. Festival Grounds at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

Great movies. Don't miss the fun. This movie series is definitely something to look forward to this summer

It's FREE admission. Make sure you bring along a chair or a blanket, pillows or whatever you'd like so you have something to sit on and be comfortable during the movie. You can also bring sealed bottles of water (no glass bottles).

Please don't bring any outside food or drinks. There will be food and drinks to purchase at each location.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, keep checking here.

