Mercer County Park has a New Splash Park

Hopefully, this warmer weather sticks around a little while longer, because I saw on Facebook that there's a brand new Spray Park in Mercer County Park.

The Park Commission just announced the exciting news . I constantly see residents asking in different Facebook groups if there are any Spray Parks in the area...well, now there is. If you're looking for it, it's located right next to the Marina. It's so cute. It has different kinds of sprayers for your kids (and you) to enjoy. Some of the sprayers will shoot colored water, mists, and sprinkers too. There's a shaded area with picnic tables so you can pack a lunch or snacks.

The new Spray Park will be open to the public on the weekends only...Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11am - 4:45pm. There are some rules that need to be followed for everyone's safety, especially now, during the current pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 regulations in place right now, there is a 25 person maximum capacity, and a 45 minute time limit in effect. You will need tickets (it's FREE) and they will not be given out in advance. The post says they will "only be given out to people present at the time of ticket request. Admission will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations accepted."

The Park Commission asks that you be alert, respectful, and follow proper social distancing. They warned that it will be enforced by park officials.

If you'd like more information about the new Spray Park, click here.

Mercer County Park is located West Windsor Township.