Mercer County Park has a New Splash Park

The new Spray Park will be open to the public on the weekends only...Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11am - 4:45pm. There are some rules that need to be followed for everyone's safety, especially now, during the current pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 regulations in place right now, there is a 25 person maximum capacity, and a 45 minute time limit in effect. You will need tickets (it's FREE) and they will not be given out in advance. The post says they will "only be given out to people present at the time of ticket request. Admission will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations accepted."