Mercer County Shredding Event This Saturday

Doing any Spring cleaning? You can cross "shred all those old papers" off your to-do list this weekend. A shredding event will be taking place in Trenton this Saturday, April 10th, for Mercer County residents, according to the Mercer County Improvement Authority official website.

This FREE event will be from 9am - 12pm in parking lot 4, 641 South Broad Street, across from the Mercer County Administration Building in Trenton. If that sounds confusing, don't worry, it's not far from the Cure Insurance Arena, and there will be signs to follow.

You do not need to register, but, make sure you have ID with you, like your driver's license, to prove you're a Mercer County resident. No commercial businesses, please. This is for residents only. According to the website, you can shred up to 8 boxes or bags of paper. No household chemicals...the MCIA holds a seperate event for those.

The shrrdding event is a great idea to help protect your identity. I have a small shredder at home, but, my documents pile up on top of it, because I don't have time to sit there and shred all of them. Can you relate? It goes slow, and only take like 2 sheets at a time. Lol. I love this event. It's an easy way to get rid of everything at once.

The shredding event will be happening rain or shine. You don't even have to get out of your car, if you don't want to. There are attendants by each shredding truck waiting for you to pull up, and will even take the stuff you're having shredded right out of your trunk.

If you're interested, stick around so you can see your stuff being shredded on the screen on the side of the truck. It's pretty cool to watch.

For more information, you can call (609) 278-8086 or click here.