Mercer County Document Shredding Event November 14th

Heads up, Mercer County residents. A shredding event will be happening on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, for in-county residents only, according to the Mercer County Improvement Authority's official website.

Get all those old papers together that you keep saying you're going to shred, and never do. You're not alone, I'm the same way. Lol. Now's the time to get rid of them for good. I've got a whole pile ready to go. It's being hosted by the Mercer County Improvement Authority. The free event will be from 9am - 12pm in parking lot 4, 651 South Broad Street, across from the County Administration Building in Trenton. If you're trying to figure out where this is, don't worry, it's not far from the Cure Insurance Arena, and there will be signs to follow.

It feels so good to purge. I have a small shredder at home, but, my documents pile up on top of it, because I don't have time (or I'm too lazy) to sit there and shred them. It goes slow, and only take like 2 sheets at a time, so I will be going to this event. It's rain or shine. You don't even have to get out of your car. There are attendants by each shredding truck waiting for you to pull up, and will even take stuff out of your trunk. Cool side note: if you're interested, you can even watch your stuff be shredded on the screen on the side of the truck.

You don't have to register, but, make sure you have id with you, like your driver's license, to prove you're a Mercer County resident. According to the online flyer, you can shred up to 8 boxes or bags of paper. No household chemicals or commercial businesses.

For more information, please call (609) 278-8086 or click here.