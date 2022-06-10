Mercer County Splash Park Open This Weekend

Here's something fun to do with your kids this weekend.

Grab your swimsuits, towels, and sunscreen and head to the Mercer County Park Splash Park. It will be open this weekend. Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th from noon - 5:45pm both days, if the weather stays nice.

The Splash Park is new-ish to Mercer County Park. It just opened two years ago, in 2020, near the Marina.

I wish my kids were young again because it looks so cute. There are different types of sprayers, which are sure to get your kids laughing and having fun. Some of the colorful sprayers shoot in different directions and mists. There are some sprinklers too.

It's free to get in. There are no reservations. According to the Mercer County Park Commission website , "Individual access tickets will only be given out to people present at the time of ticket request. Entry will only be permitted with a ticket from the attendant for a specific time within the capacity of the spray park on a first-come first serve basis."

Keep in mind, there's a 45 minute time limit and 60 person capacity so everyone can have some time to enjoy the Splash Park.

If you'd like to pack a lunch or snacks, there is a shaded area with picnic tables.

You're welcome to call the Marina office with any questions at (609) 448-4004 or click here for more information.

Mercer County Park is located in West Windsor Township with entrances on Hughes Drive and Old Trenton Road.

It's a great park, do some exploring while you're there.

Grab your friends and have Happy Hour at the Marina every Thursday evening through September. Click here for details.

