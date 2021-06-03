Mercer County’s Pride Flag Raising Ceremony is Tuesday

Everyone, everywhere is showing off their PRIDE throughout the month of June, Mercer County wants to join the fun and show off its PRIDE. There will be a Mercer County Pride Flag Raising Ceremony next week in the capital city, according to Mercer County's official Facebook page.

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes is inviting the entire community to the Pride Flag Raising Ceremony this Tuesday (June 8th) at 5pm at the Mercer County Annex (209 South Broad Street) in Trenton. Bring your family and friends to show your love and support....wear all your rainbow clothes and accessories, if you'd like (I saw a bunch of PRIDE stuff at Target if you're looking for any).

Before the pride flag is raised, there will be a short program, with some county officials and inspirational speakers, starting at 5pm, before the County Commissioners meeting at 6pm at the McDade Administration Building at 6pm (640 South Broad Street).

Don't worry, there is plenty of parking available on the 200 Block of South Broad Street. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

This meaningful and powerful Pride Flag Raising is a fairly new tradition in Trenton, happening for the first time back in June of 2019.

The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice is hosting Virtual Pride 2021 on Saturday, June 12th at 7pm. There will be lots of awesome performances and inspirational guests. Click here for all the fun details. All are welcome and accepted.

June is Pride Month. It's the perfect time to celebrate life, love, and equality.

