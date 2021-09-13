Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See Photos!

The 2021 Met Gala has finally arrived — fashionably late by four months, that is.

The annual event, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, typically takes place on the first Monday in May, but it was delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

Celebrities and fashion industry taste-makers often test the boundaries of the year's theme during the formal, black-tie affair. The annual theme typically runs parallel to a specific costume exhibition, the 2021 theme being American independence as the two parts of the exhibit are "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

On Monday (Sept. 13), Vogue will live stream the red carpet on their website beginning at 5:30 PM ET.

This year's event has four young hosts: inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothée Chalamet, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and musician Billie Eilish.

This year, which will be held somewhat virtually, will see a much smaller guest list than usual, and social distancing will be enforced at the tables. Attendees will have to wear masks inside aside from when eating.

Guests must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72-hours to gain entry.

We'll be updating our gallery live tonight as guests arrive, below.