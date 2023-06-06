Coming Soon! This Mediterranean Grill is Coming to Mount Laurel, NJ!

Get ready for a new healthy lunch spot in Burlington County!

Mezeh, a quickly-expanding Mediterranean grill is coming soon to Mount Laurel! According to the Township of Mount Laurel Facebook page, it'll be located in the Centerton Square shopping complex. This will be their first-ever New Jersey location, at 26 Centerton Rd.

It'll be in the same place where the now-closed B. Good used to be.

Their menu includes Mediterranean bowls, flat bread wraps, and pita pockets with a build-your-own style. You can choose between a variety of yummy bases, proteins, toppings sauces. Everything is made with no hormones, preservatives, or additives.

So what will it be for you? A falafel bowl with greens and spicy hummus? A steak shwarma flatbread wrap with turkish salad and tzatziki? Or you could grab a shredded lamb pitaa pocket with cilantro hummus and harissa! The combinations are endless, and they all sound absolutely delicious. It's not wonder they're expanding so quickly.

And if you're being calorie conscious, their website has all the nutrition facts and calorie facts for everything on the menu.

Until they open in Mount Laurel, the two closest locations to New Jersey are in King of Prussia and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. We'll keep an eye out for an exact opening date!

Can't wait to check this place out! It looks like a delicious fresh, convenient, healthy option that won't break the bank. Will you be trying Mezeh when they open in Mount Laurel?

