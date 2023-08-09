Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen just made history on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old pitcher threw a complete game no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. In fact, it was his FIRST start the ballpark ever.

Here's the moment of the final out:

The accomplishment marked the first no-hitter thrown by a Phillies pitcher since 2015 when Cole Hamels made his final start as a Philadelphia Phillies pitcher at Wrigley Field.

The crowd of 30,406 fans ended the game with a standing ovation for the star. It marks the first no-hitter for the team at home since 2010. That's when superstar Roy Halliday threw a complete game no-hitter on October 6, 2010, against the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of the National League Divison Series.

In fact, it was Lorenzen's second start as a Philadelphia Phillie ever. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline (just eight days ago from the Detroit Tigers on August 1). He was traded to the team in exchange for prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

The Phillies won by a final score of 7-0. Lorenzen's mom and wife were in the crowd cheering him on throughout the game.

"I've never been part of an organization where the fans are a part of the team," he said in a post-game interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They gave me that boost that I needed in 7th, 8th and 9th (innings)."

In tonight's game, Lorenzen threw a total of 124 pitches.

The Phillies will close out the series against the Washington Nationals tomorrow night at Citizens Bank Park.