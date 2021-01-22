Michigan Ticket Wins $1 Billion Mega Millions Prize, NJ Ticket Wins $1 Million

One lottery ticket, sold in a Detroit suburb claimed last night's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. In New Jersey, one ticket won a $1 million prize, and 10 tickets others claimed a $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50, and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, a second-tier prize-winning ticket was sold in Brick, Ocean County. That ticket, which matched five white balls, won $1 million dollars. It was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Route 88 in Brick Township, NJ.

The billion dollar-winning ticket claims the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. It was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

A winner who chooses the lump sum option would get $557 million after taxes.

The win comes just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, ten third-tier prizewinning tickets were sold. They matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball to win $10,000.

In our area, those $10,000 winning tickets were sold at:

Burlington County: Wawa #8423, 76 Springside Rd., Westampton

Mercer County: 7-Eleven #27391, 1517 Pennington Ave., Ewing

Mercer County: Pennington Luk Oil LLC, 2558 Pennington Rd., Pennington

Middlesex County: Park Deli, 80 Raritan Ave., Highland Park

Monmouth County: Little Silver Family Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 26, at 11:00 pm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

