$2 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

$2 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

A California lottery ticket won the $1 billion grand prize for Thursday night's drawing, but there's still some VERY good news if you're in Pennsylvania.

A ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five of the white balls that were drawn on Wednesday night. Plus, the ticket selected the Power Play option increasing the prize from $1 million up to $1 million. It did not match the red Powerball.

It was not immediately clear where that ticket was sold. We should find out some more specifics today from the state's lottery officials about where the ticket was sold.  We'll update this article as soon as we have that information.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania lottery officials announced that a ticket won $1 million from the previous Powerball drawing (held on July 17). That was sold in Delaware County. You can click here to find out exactly where that ticket was sold.

But if you bought your ticket in the Keystone State, check it now! You may be a millionaire.

The winning numbers are posted here. The white balls were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24. The red Powerball was 24.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors

From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:
Filed Under: Pennsylania Lottery, Philadelphia news, Powerball
Categories: Articles, News, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST