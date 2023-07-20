$2 Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

A California lottery ticket won the $1 billion grand prize for Thursday night's drawing, but there's still some VERY good news if you're in Pennsylvania.

A ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five of the white balls that were drawn on Wednesday night. Plus, the ticket selected the Power Play option increasing the prize from $1 million up to $1 million. It did not match the red Powerball.

It was not immediately clear where that ticket was sold. We should find out some more specifics today from the state's lottery officials about where the ticket was sold. We'll update this article as soon as we have that information.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania lottery officials announced that a ticket won $1 million from the previous Powerball drawing (held on July 17). That was sold in Delaware County. You can click here to find out exactly where that ticket was sold.

But if you bought your ticket in the Keystone State, check it now! You may be a millionaire.

The winning numbers are posted here. The white balls were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24. The red Powerball was 24.