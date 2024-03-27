JACKPOT! Neptune, NJ ShopRite Sells Record Setting $1.13 Billion Mega Millions Ticket

We now know where the record-smashing $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold. And it was sold in Monmouth County!

The ticket — which matched all the numbers in last night's drawing — was sold at the ShopRite Liquor store on Route 66 in Neptune, NJ.

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed the news just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They'll present the retailer with a $30,000 bonus check at a press conference around noon today.

It's the single largest winning lottery ticket in the state's history, by the way. And, no, the winner has not come forward yet. So we won't be introduced to them immediately.

