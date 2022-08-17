OMG. A Top Gun: Maverick star was just spotted having some fun at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

Were you lucky enough to catch a glimpse of him? It was cutie Miles Teller. He was in Cape May on Saturday, according to Philly Voice.

Crazy, right? He was at popular tavern, The Ugly Mug and posed with the staff for Instagram. Check it out.

I don't think this was his first time down the shore this summer. Look carefully. His blue tie dye hoodie says Barefoot Country Music Fest Wildwood NJ. That happened back in June.

He's back.

If you follow him on Twitter you may have noticed he tweeted a picture of the ocean and the gorgeous blue sky yesterday (Monday, August 15th) with one of those airplanes that pulls messages or local advertisements.

Miles loves the Jersey Shore. The article says Miles grew up in Downingtown and spent a lot of time down the shore growing up.

Miles played Rooster, the son of Maverick's late best friend, Goose. Have you seen the movie yet starring Tom Cruise?

I was a huge fan of the original Top Gun movie so was wondering if this sequel would live up to the hype...let me tell you, it totally did. It was soooo good. It had so many great references to the original movie blended in perfectly and I instantly connected to the new characters.

They made Miles look exactly like Goose (Anthony Edwards) with his hair and the mustache that's now being copied everywhere. I read somewhere that Miles' real life couldn't stand the 'stache and made him shave it as soon as he finished filming. Lol.

I'm headed down the shore next week. Maybe Miles will still be around so I can say hi.

