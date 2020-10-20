Miley Cyrus claims she had an alien encounter.

In an interview with fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview published on Monday (October 19), the "Midnight Sky" singer described an extraterrestrial experience she had.

“The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real,” Cyrus explained.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” she added. “I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax."

Although she can’t fully confirm, or show evidence of, exactly what she saw, the 27-year-old star confessed that the unidentified object had her shaken up for days.

“It f--cked me up,” she added. “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

Cyrus and Owens both agreed that it’s narcissistic to think that "we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”

“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she admitted.

But her claim isn't really all that strange, especially since the Pentagon confirmed that UFOs exist, and released footage of the unidentified flying objects, back in April.

In the interview, Cyrus also revealed that she is currently working on a Metallica covers album.