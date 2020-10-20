Bucks County Grocery Store Closes for a Week After COVID Case

A Bucks County grocery store will be closed all this week to thoroughly clean and disinfect, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to Levittown Now.

Bristol Selecto Supermarket (at the corner of Pond and Walnut Streets) is the store currently closed, Bristol Borough's only grocery store. I'm sure this is an inconvenience for many. It's certainly a reminder that we're not out of the woods with this virus yet. In fact, just yesterday, Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, pleaded with residents to stay vigilant, saying, "We really have to double down on our efforts to keep ourselves and the people around us safe." It seems as if the fall resurgence is here, with cases in many states across the country going way up. Positive cases in neighboring New Jersey have doubled since last month.

Bristol Selecto Supermarket posted on Facebook late Sunday night (October18th), "On Sunday afternoon October 18, 2020 we were informed of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. After being informed we closed the store early to start deep cleaning the store. Out of an abundance of caution we also made the decision to close the store for the rest of this week to allow our staff to self quarantine. The employee was someone with limited contact with customers. We are doing everything recommended by the CDC to keep everyone safe during this time."

This isn't the first time the local grocery store was forced to close for deep cleaning. Another employee tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.

The article states that "as of last Thursday, Bucks County had reported 8,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths, and 7,952 recoveries since the pandemic began locally in March."

Be careful. Stay safe and well.