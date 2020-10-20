Philadelphia Considered One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

Philadelphians take pride in everything that they do. They definitely are extremely proud to represent their sports teams but there is one thing that the City of Brotherly Love should not be proud of. According to Orkin.com, the city of Philadelphia should not be proud of taking a spot on the top 10 list of rattiest cities in the country.

We learned from Orkin that the City of Philadelphia went up 3 spots and is now the 7th rattiest city in the whole country. If you are wondering what "rattiest" means, yes, we are referring to rats. Those rodents are disgusting we don't want them here in the City of Brotherly Love.

This year has been extremely crazy and according to Orkin the visibility of rats in the city has risen a lot. It was mentioned that the rats have made more of an appearance this year because of the closure of restaurants during the pandemic. Rats were out being savages trying to find food waste.

Here are Orkin's Top 10 Rattiest Cities in the country:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington D.C. San Francisco Detroit Philadelphia Baltimore Denver Minneapolis

It has been known that rats tend to start coming out once the weather begins to get cooler and you may start to experience this at home. We learned from Orkin that rodents tend to be attracted to cluttered areas, woodpiles, and also tall grass.

We know we all hate seeing rats, they're just disgusting. Hopefully next year the city of Philadelphia does not make the list of rattiest cities in the country again.