Have you been noticing a lot of the helicopters in flying over Philly, the Pennsylvania suburbs, and parts of New Jersey this weekend?

You're not alone.

But now we know what's up with all of the helicopters.

In fact, the increase in helicopters in the skies over Philly, Pennsylvania, and parts of New Jersey is actually NOTHING to panic about, officials say.

It's all part of a military effort to move some equipment, multiple outlets — including Philadelphia's 6 ABC — reported this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The TV station says that approximately 70 helicopters are flying in from Fort Drum New York to the Port of Philadelphia. And if you're outside of the city, at least some of the helicopters have been using the Lehigh Valley International Airport as a staging area for refueling, reports say.

The Lehigh Valley International Airport is located in Allentown, Pa. There will be no public access to the airfields involved.

The helicopters that are flying overhead are U.S. Army Boeing AH-64 Apache, Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, LehighValleyLive.com reported this weekend.

READ MORE: Schools Across Bucks County Announce Early Closures for Eclipse

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management reminded residents about the exercises as well.

“This movement of military equipment is in support of the unit’s mission to deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as a regularly scheduled rotation of forces,” according to a military press release.

The movement of these copters started on Saturday (April 6) and is expected to run through Monday, airport officials told the media. It runs from approximately 9 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. each day too.