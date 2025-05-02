The Wildest Milkshakes in New Jersey Are at This Popular Spot

Sometimes you’re just in the mood to go big when it comes to dessert. If you’re anything like me, you have a major sweet tooth and never enough sweet treats in your day.

Sure, a regular milkshake will hit the spot, but every now and then you need something next level. There are a few spots in New Jersey that can do just that for you.

When you look online nowadays, you see desserts that shouldn’t even exist, really.

Milkshakes topped with cookies, pieces of cake, lollipops, and so much more. There’s something so amazing and fun about ordering a dessert that’s half a snack and half an art project.

Plus, let’s be totally honest with ourselves if it’s Instagram-worthy, it’s worth buying.

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and find some of the most mind-blowing milkshakes you’ve ever seen in your life, there’s one spot in particular that you have to check out.

Where Can You Find The Craziest Milkshakes in New Jersey?

The Brownstone Pancake Factory is seriously a one-of-a-kind place in New Jersey.

They’re known for their amazing pancakes, plus their mind-blowing milkshakes, and over the years, they’ve built a huge name for themselves. They have several locations across New Jersey, including Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick.

Some of their amazing milkshakes you may have seen online are the Birthday Bash Shake (which comes with an entire slice of birthday cake).

Also, the Cookie Monster Shake (loaded with cookies, whipped cream, and other toppings), and you can’t forget the Nutella Banana Shake, which I personally can’t wait to try.

If you’re looking for dessert (or breakfast) that’s completely over the top, the Brownstone Pancake Factory is definitely waiting for you!

