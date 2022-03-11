$1M Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Gloucester County NJ
South Jersey may have a new millionaire! A Powerball lottery ticket worth $1M was reportedly sold this week at a store in Gloucester County.
The ticket was purchased from The Smoke Shop on Beckett Road in Logan Township (by Ocean First Bank) for Wednesday's drawing of the Powerball jackpot.
The winning ticketholder matched all five white Powerball numbers, to the tune of $1 million, according to njlottery.com.
If you played the Wednesday, March 9th Powerball and missed the winning numbers, here they are again: 13, 22, 34, 51, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.
New Jersey Lottery says more than 15,000 other people in the Garden State who played Wednesday's Powerball collectively won over $82,000!
Congrats to whoever bought that million-bucks winning ticket in Gloucester County! Your next chance to win Powerball is this Saturday, March 12th. That jackpot is already estimated at $112,000,000.