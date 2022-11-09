WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
One Mercer County resident is a part of history for having this ticket, too! The $2 billion jackpot set records for being the biggest Powerball jackpot in history.
Officials say that the ticket for Monday’s drawing, which was ultimately drawn on Tuesday (November 8), matched 4 of the 5 white balls, earning a $1 million jackpot.
The numbers for the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball number was 10. The winning Mercer County ticket was sold at this 7-1 in Hightstown, NJ on Dutch Neck Rd.
This made history as being the biggest Powerball jackpot in U.S history and a lucky California resident went home with the $2.04 billion, which equaled to an over $900 million cash prize. Whoever has this ticket is for sure celebrating with a 7- 11 slushee right now, I'm sure!
This is so cool and really puts Mercer County on the map! Previous to Monday’s drawing, the largest Powerball jackpot got up to just $1.586 billion, which seems like nothing compared to this week’s.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, November 9 (tonight) at 10:59 pm. There’s a total of $20 million up for grabs, so make sure to go out and get your tickets!