Miranda Kerr has reacted to ex-husband Orlando Bloom's baby news.

Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, this week and Kerr couldn't be more excited for the couple.

"I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote alongside heart, prayer hands and rainbow emojis in the comments section of Bloom's announcement on Instagram.

"Can't wait to meet her," the supermodel added.

See Daisy's first photo, below.

Kerr and Bloom share a 9-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom. Kerr is also mother to 2-year-old Hart and 10-year-old Myles with her current husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Earlier this year, Kerr spoke highly of her ex's new wife-to-be. "I really respect her," Kerr told Us Weekly. She also revealed that she and Perry have "gotten along since day one" and considers the pop star part of "her family."

Instead of the typical birth announcement, Perry and Bloom teamed up with UNICEF to reveal the news of Daisy's birth in order to promote the charitable organization.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said, via UNICEF.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," they continued. "In celebration of the heart, we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."⠀