Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter, Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their new baby, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple shared in an announcement late Wednesday evening.

The news was shared via UNICEF's Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF.

The Instagram post featured a black and white photo of Daisy's tiny fingers wrapped around Orlando's thumb and Perry is holding on to her wrist.

Not many more details were immediately made available about the baby's arrival, but the couple acknowledged how lucky they were to have a peaceful "birthing experience."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the statement read. "Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases."

The pair asked for donations to UNICEF to ensure that "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare."

Daisy is the first child for Katy, who is 35 years old. She is the second child for 43-year-old Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.