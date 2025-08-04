USA Today has put out its annual list of the best bars around the country, and two of them are right here in my home state of New Jersey. Keep reading to find out where they are.

I feel as if so many people make fun of New Jersey for no good reason. One of its nicknames is the "armpit of America." But, there are so many good qualities of the Garden State, including the best bars. Ha ha. Ok, maybe I'm not the best spokesperson for New Jersey. But bars are part of the fun social scene in New Jersey.

bhofack2 bhofack2 loading...

What kind of bar do you like? Do you like to know the bartenders by name, and they have your drink ready within minutes of you arriving? Do you like to talk to the other people sitting at the bar around you? Do you like live music so you don't have to talk to anyone? Do you like a local dive bar or a fancier cocktail lounge?

Two NJ bars made USA Today's list of the Best 29 Bars in America

No matter what kind of bar you prefer, some stand out for one reason or another. USA Today found the 29 best across the United States, and I was excited to see two in New Jersey made the list.

If you haven't been to these bars, you should put them on your bar bucket list.

READ MORE: Popular Princeton bar making a major change

Georgie's in Asbury Park

Georgie's, located at 810 Fifth Avenue in Asbury Park, is a bar where you can always be yourself and not feel judged.

Google Google loading...

It's known as "the gay Cheers" that hosts lots of fun events like trivia, karaoke, drag brunch, and more.

Read more about this great place by clicking here.

Get our free mobile app

Cowan's Public in Nutley

Cowan's Public, located at 229 Centre Street in Nutley, looks like a brick house in the neighborhood.

Google Google loading...

Inside there's "a roaring fireplace, Art Deco bar, custom stained glass, Prohibition relics, and expert mixologists." Read more about this cool place by clicking here.

READ MORE: Here's what's taking over AMC 24 Theaters in Hamilton

Want to see what other bars across the country made the best list? Check them out here.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz