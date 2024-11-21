Ever noticed whether or not you have a silver spiral design running down the middle of your New Jersey license plate?

You have to look carefully. It's more visible from different angles.

If yes, you're probably like me and wondered what it’s all about.

Believe it or not, it’s there for a very important reason...security.

Back in 2009, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) introduced this new design for license plates.

The silver spiral design is an added security feature called the Ensure Virtual Security Thread (VST).

This special thread runs vertically right down the center of the plate in a unique, wavy sort of pattern.

The point of it is it can't be easily copied or duplicated.

Why is this thread so important?

The Ensure Virtual Security Thread has a curvy wave-like design that can be spotted easily both during the day and at night, especially when light reflects off of them.

This feature makes it nearly impossible for anyone to create a convincing fake license plate.

If you're looking around at other people's license plates you'll notice that not all NJ license plates have the thread.

That's because many people in New Jersey have owned their car for many years and still have the older style plates.

Those plates will stay in circulation on the road until the owner of the vehicle decides to replace them.

The new plates, with their silver spiral thread, started showing up as early as September 2009.

Now they are standard for all new plates given out in NJ.

Twenty-six states, including NJ use these special markings.

So, the next time you spot that silver spiral on a New Jersey license plate, you’ll know it’s there to help keep your vehicle's registration secure.

Plus, it could protect you from possible fraud.

Now you won't have to wonder the next time you see one.

