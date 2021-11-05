Update crashes NJ MVC licensing centers Friday morning

The MVC's licensing centers are back online after an update crashed their system Friday morning.

The agency on their Twitter account acknowledged a statewide outage just before 10 a.m. A second tweet at 10:16 a.m. said the centers were back online and operational only to go down five minutes later. The system was back up by around 10:50 a.m.

The outage lasted just under three hours and affected only in-person license transactions, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.

"This is the first time we’ve experienced a system-wide outage in well over a year. We are working with OIT to determine why a routine update caused an outage, and will address the root causes to ensure it doesn’t happen again," Connolly said in a statement.

