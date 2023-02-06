Yum! This Mochi Donut Shop Announces Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ Feb 13!

If you're looking for something sweet and chewy in South Jersey, sink your teeth into this!

Mochinut, a mochi donut shop chain is gearing up for their Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ at 152 NJ-73 Unit E. Mark your calendar for Feb 13! Just in time for Valentine's Day - nice!

Get our free mobile app

Don't know what a mochi donut is? Imagine a Japanese-inspired donut that's a little more chewy. If you've ever had mochi (which is delicious), you can probably get the picture.

Photo by Fuji Nakama on Unsplash Photo by Fuji Nakama on Unsplash loading...

But Mochinut takes their mochi donuts and kicks them up a notch. They have multiple flavors in a kaleidoscope of different, unique colors! Like Strawberry, Churro, Yuzu, Chocolate, Banana Milk, Mango, Cheesecake, Match, Cookies n' Creme, Red Velvet, and so many more! (Flavors may vary by location.)

You can also have your favorite flavor paired with delicious soft serve and/or dreamy flavors of boba tea! How sweetly refreshing!

If you want something a little more crunchy and savory, they also have hot dogs fried and coated with potatoes, crispy ramen, crunch cereal and hot cheetos. Click HERE to check out the menu.

There are other New Jersey locations in Cherry Hill, Manalapan, Montclair, Tenafly, and Lodi. They also just opened a location in Philadelphia last month, at 1023 Arch St.

The Voorhees location business hours will be Mon-Sun 11AM-9PM.

Have you ever been to Mochinut before? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

Here's Where To Get Smooth, Rich Gelato in the NJ/Philadelphia Area Got a sweet tooth for sweet, smooth gelato? Check this out! Try not to lick your screen...!