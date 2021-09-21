One thing we can't have too many of here in Jersey are donut shops! After all, if you are a true donut expert like myself, you know that there is no two donuts that are alike. That's why it's important to try them all.

Have you ever heard of Mochinut Donuts? Its a Korean donut shop that makes their donuts uniquely out of rice-flour. They have plans to open up 70 locations across the country, including 8 right here in the Garden State.

According to Patch, very soon you will get to try some Korean donuts at locations in Princeton, Summit, Edison, Jersey City, Montclair, Palisades Park, Ridgefield and the American Dream Mall.

I feel like I've pretty much tried it all when it comes to different flavors of donuts. But I have to admit, Mochinut Donuts are throwing some foreign ones at me. From looking at their website it seems they have flavors on all ends of the spectrum. They have yogurt flavored donuts, black sesame, banana milk, matcha, ube original and more. Ever even heard of those flavors in a donut? I haven't.

Cool thing is, these donuts aren't a normal circle shape like donuts usually are.

"The rice flour makes Mochi Donuts stretchy and chewy," Mochinut's website says according to Patch. "There is a sticky addictiveness to each bite, a textural element that is completely different from yeast or cake donuts. Mochinut is receiving attention from people for its unique shape which is made of a connected circle of 8 dough balls."

I'm excited to try this new shop. Right now, my favorite shop in Princeton is Curiosity Doughnuts. Let's see if Mochinut Donuts can top that!