I may have just found one of the best day trip spots in our area. In 2023, something society could use more of is a resurgence of arcades, and this Morristown spot is bringing that nostalgia back in full force.

The Morristown Game Vault has a mix of classic games along with some modern ones. NJ.com featured this incredible place, and I think it’s such a fun idea to start bringing arcades back to malls, movie theaters, and other public spaces.

I grew up in a time when the only place to play arcade games was down the shore or at Dave and Busters, and I really wish arcades were more common again in different malls and businesses.

There’s nothing like the feeling of playing Pacman or Space Invaders and letting your inner kid out for a bit.

If you’ve never been to the Morristown Game Vault, it’s honestly one of the coolest arcades I’ve ever seen. It’s actually in an old bank building, which gives it a unique vibe unlike anything else you've probably visited before.

The arcade is open seven days a week and even hosts birthday parties! I wish this spot had been around when I was younger because it would’ve made for an awesome party.

The best part is that it’s open late, especially on weekends.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Their hours show this place is just as much for adults as it is for kids, which sounds like a dream come true.

This arcade would totally make me feel like a kid again, and isn’t that one of the best feelings? You can find Morristown Game Vault at 22 South St, Morristown, NJ, 07960.

