More attractions scheduled to open at American Dream Mall

The American Dream Mall, which has been opening in fits and starts because of the pandemic, has announced two major openings for May: the Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center are both slated to open on May 4th.

The aquarium invites visitors to “Escape into a breathtaking underwater tunnel, come face to fin with sharks and rays, touch a sticky anemone and explore over 10 aquatic exhibits inspired by New York’s most memorable landmarks.” One of the main attractions is the sheer number of fish; over 1,000 creatures will be on display.

The Legoland Discovery Center is open to families with children age 3-10 and offers a “world of color, creativity, and fun” ; it will feature landmarks of New York and New Jersey made of Legos. There will also be a Lego train ride, classes, play area, and a 4D cinema.

The American Dream was supposed to open in Spring of last year, but COVID prevented that from happening. Since then, many of the attractions have opened, including the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, the Dream Works Water Park, the indoor ski park, and the ice skating rink. Over 100 of the planned stores are also open. The mall is following CDC protocols for guests.

General admission tickets for the aquarium are $21.99 for children and $26.99 for adults. Legoland is $26.99 for kids or adults. A combo ticket for both venues can be purchased for $35.99 for children and $40.99 for adults. Annual memberships and other memberships are also available.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.