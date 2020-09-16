Contact Us

More employers raising salaries for new hires amid pandemic

By Jen Ursillo September 16, 2020 10:40 PM | Townsquare New Jersey
Smiling asian businesswoman handshaking businessman hiring or signing contract
fizkes

Even in a challenging unemployment market, managers are concerned about retention and are willing to pay more to recruit top talent, according to new research from Robert Half. 

Regional Central Jersey Manager Dora Onyschak said employers still struggle for high in-demand roles amid unemployment so the smart employers are paying at or above market compensation to make sure their securing that talent both from a retention perspective as well as attracting new talent.

The survey also found that in a pre-Covid era, employees placed greater importance on salaries and different benefits. But in a post-COVID world, she said it’s become more about flexibility. Employees want to work for companies that care and respond to their needs.

About 88% of senior managers worry about losing top talent, according to the survey, and almost 40% of them say salary reductions and freezes are to blame for their concerns.

About 72% have either maintained or increased compensation for new hires since the pandemic began and 36% said they’re more likely to negotiate salary with new hires compared to a year ago.

Onyschak said the top effective retention strategy is money. But she said managers need to understand the needs of their staff. She said scheduling flexibility is especially important for workers who have children at home doing remote learning.

She also said senior managers need to find out what other companies are offering. An employer can lose a valuable employee because the competition may be offering something that the employee values more.

When negotiating salaries, Onyschak said employees first need to know their value. Then prepare with research on the salary trends specific to that person’s position in terms of not just duties but the skills and experience levels too. Make sure to research the company’s financial standing. Be prepared to ask questions about revisiting a potential conversation about a salary increase when the business is in a better position to do so. Many companies are not in a position to provide increases now but will be down the road, she added.

Practice asking for what you want and learning to address any concerns the organization may have.

“Just be honest about your current situation and your salary expectations,” said Onyschak.

This is the best piece of advice she said she has for employees. People who throw out numbers that they’re not comfortable with wind up getting stuck there.

A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI’S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Image of

 

Townsquare New Jersey Source: More employers raising salaries for new hires amid pandemic
Category: Articles

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to VI-PST

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to VI-PST

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://wpst.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to VI-PST

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for VI-PST

Register Now
Sign up to have exclusive VI-PST contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

94.5 PST