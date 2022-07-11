More free family movie nights have been announced as part of the Mercer County Movie Series 2022, according to the county park's official website.

A few weeks ago I told you about the first family movie, Disney Pixar's Soul, on August 6th at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds.

Now, you can set reminders in your phone for each of these too:

August 13th - Sing 2 at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds

August 20th - Moana at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds

August 27th - Paw Patrol at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds

September 3rd - Encanto at Rosedale Park

September 10th - Space Jam (2021) at the Trenton Thunder Stadium

September 17th - Aladdin (2019) at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds

September 24th - Jumanji (2019) at South Riverwalk Park

Doesn't this sound like a lot of fun? Go see your favorite movie or go see them all.

Bring what you'd like to get comfy to watch the movie. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

Admission and parking are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Things to keep in mind:

Last year, there were food vendors at Mercer County Park. You were allowed to bring a cooler with sealed bottles of water. No glass bottles or outside food or drinks were allowed.

With the price of movies nowadays a free movie for the whole family is a real treat. Bring your family and friends for a movie under the stars.

Times may vary. Click on each movie above for the time the gate opens and when each of the movies begins.

Have fun. Summer nights are the best.

