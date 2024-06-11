Summer is almost here, although, it already feels like it, with the warmer weather.

Soon, many will be flocking to the beach whenever they can to soak up the sun and catch some waves.

There's such a relaxing vibe at the beach. I could sit there all day listening to the ocean, chatting with friends, people-watching, snacking, and more.

Although going to the beach (or "down the shore" as we from New Jersey say) is a popular answer when asked what you'd like to do this summer, it's not always the safest thing to do.

Fox Weather is reporting where the most dangerous beaches in America are.

The news outlet cited a study by Simmrin Law where its experts looked at things that would make a beach dangerous like the possibility of a shark attack, extreme weather (like a hurricane), and surf zone fatalities (like from dangerous rip currents) and determined which beaches across the United States are the most dangerous.

I'm a Jersey Girl, born and raised in the Garden State. I grew up spending as much time as possible in the summer at the Jersey Shore, so I was hoping that none of the Jersey Shore beaches (there are a lot of them) made the list.

I was relieved to see none of them are in the Top 10 Most Dangerous Beaches in America. Phew.

I would pay attention to this list if you're headed to Florida, though.

All of the beaches in the top 10 are in Florida. Yikes.

Here are the most dangerous beaches in America:

10. Miramar Beach

9. Melbourne Beach

8. Indialantic Beach

7. Ponce Inlet

6. Ormond Beach

5. Cocoa Beach

4. Miami Beach

3. Daytona Beach

2. Panama City Beach

1. New Smyrna Beach

For more information and tips on how to survive in a strong rip current, click here.

