Escape to Paradise: New Jersey Beach Named America’s Top Destination

Well, the secret is out. Kind of.

The lifestyle website The Discoverer dropped its list of the "7 Beach Towns You Must Visit." A very popular Jersey Shore destination made the list.

I'd like to say that I'm not surprised, but I kind of am.

Jersey and Jersey beaches, in particular, are often underrated and get a bad rap for being dirty or unappealing.

As we all know, nothing could be further from the truth.

The Discoverer said:

While there’s nothing wrong with dreaming of a luxurious international vacay, you may be surprised to find that you don’t have to leave the continental United States in order to enjoy cute beach towns.

Before we start bragging about the Jersey Shore, here are some of the other beaches that were part of the select seven.

Block Island, Rhode Island

If you want to explore a really cool beach that's not too far away from Jersey, Block Island is a fine choice.

The town of Block Island is small and intimate and features a ton of bed and breakfasts and little shops.

It's almost like a northeast version of Cape May.

Chincoteague Island, Virginia

Here's another really unique east coast beach that was chosen by The Discoverer as a must-visit.

This beach is a favorite among nature lovers and is known for its wild ponies that roam the sand.

Pacific Grove, California

A quick trip out to the west coast. This is the view from Ocean View Boulevard in Pacific Grove, California. The town is home to Point Pinos Lighthouse, the oldest on the west coast.

Now it's time to brag.

One of the "7 Beach Towns You Must Visit" that is getting national buzz is...

We'd know those palm trees anywhere.

Congratulations Pt. Pleasant Beach!

In my opinion, The Discoverer nailed this one. Here's what they had to say.

If you’re seeking east coast boardwalk vibes, sans intense crowds, head to this low-key New Jersey beach town. Ideal for families, this enclave — which is situated on a white-sand beach—features art festivals, sidewalk sales, and lots of small businesses to explore. Hit the boardwalk to enjoy amusement park rides, an aquarium, and plenty of oceanside restaurants.

Should I feel bad that a whole bunch of people just learned about "our little secret?"